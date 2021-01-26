Barrington Research Weighs in on fuboTV Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for fuboTV in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will earn ($7.60) per share for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO opened at $40.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $7,303,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

