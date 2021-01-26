Base Protocol (BASE) Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $218,890.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00127958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00277618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 4,909,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,168,835 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

