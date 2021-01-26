Basic Attention Token Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $443.42 million and $278.88 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00839729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.39 or 0.04505698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,482,798,565 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

