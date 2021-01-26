Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

