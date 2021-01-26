Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 58,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,345. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

