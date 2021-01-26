Beach Point Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Beach Point Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,546 shares during the period. Sinclair Broadcast Group comprises 5.0% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. 14,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $34.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

