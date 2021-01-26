Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of SRC opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.06 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.