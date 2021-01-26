Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in AT&T by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after buying an additional 1,128,416 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

