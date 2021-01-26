Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 126 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72.

