Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $209,000 in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWAN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $321,000.

SWAN stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

