Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 15 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $734.28 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $727.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.45.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

