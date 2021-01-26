Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,766.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,630.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

