Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in salesforce.com by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in salesforce.com by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,592 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Piper Sandler cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

CRM stock opened at $225.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

