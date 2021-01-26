Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CLIX opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70.

