BEAM Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BEAM Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE O opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

