BEAM Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.1% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,687,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,101 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,754,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 639,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 297.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 724,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 542,245 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

