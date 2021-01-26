BEAM Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.