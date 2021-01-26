BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day moving average is $203.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

