BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

BEAM Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKH opened at $396.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.44 and a twelve month high of $402.32.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.