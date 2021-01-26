BEAM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,541,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 89,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.