Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 454 ($5.93).

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

In other Beazley plc (BEZ.L) news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £29,973 ($39,159.92).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 326.40 ($4.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 10.60. Beazley plc has a 1 year low of GBX 246.15 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 611.50 ($7.99). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 373.84. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19.

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

