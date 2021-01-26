Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Decreased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $260.24 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

