Beer Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,372.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $346,898.61 and $8,372.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.70 or 0.00857765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.24 or 0.04454813 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

