Berenberg Bank Upgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

CL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

NYSE CL opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 116,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

