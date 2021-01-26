Berenberg Bank Upgrades Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) to “Buy”

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ETTYF opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

