Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $964.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.