Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 901,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 382,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

BHLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $914.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,511,000 after buying an additional 371,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 623,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 73,806 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 62,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

