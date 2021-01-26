BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,981.11 ($25.88).

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,210 ($28.87) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get BHP Group (BHP.L) alerts:

Shares of BHP stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,108.50 ($27.55). The company had a trading volume of 3,549,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,194. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,040.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,781.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

About BHP Group (BHP.L)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group (BHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group (BHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.