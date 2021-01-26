Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Sells $15,400.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $275.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,113,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

