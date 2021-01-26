Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.59. Big Banc Split shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.06.

Big Banc Split Company Profile (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

