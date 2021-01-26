Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) (CVE:ATV) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) (CVE:ATV) traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 16,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 19,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) Company Profile (CVE:ATV)

Alto Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold projects in Canada. The company holds interests in the Destiny project located in the Despinassy Township, Quebec; the Miner Lake project located to the northeast of the Town of Beardmore, Ontario; the Oxford Lake property located to the southeast of Thompson, central Manitoba; the Empress gold property located in Syine Township, Ontario; and the Windfall East property located in the Urban Township, Quebec.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Ridge Gold Corp. (ATV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.