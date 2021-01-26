BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,791,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,996 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.