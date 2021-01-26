Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIR. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.41.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$2.17 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$577.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.72.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.59%.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

