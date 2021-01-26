BitCoen (BEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $721.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $82,386.18 and $721.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00447202 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,037.42 or 0.97993173 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

