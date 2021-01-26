Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $120.98 million and $3.08 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00026363 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

