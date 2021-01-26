Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $596.19 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $596.19 billion and approximately $59.38 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $32,033.66 on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.97 or 0.01323529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.00540524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002422 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,611,250 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Bitcoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

