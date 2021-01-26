Bitcoin SV Price Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for approximately $172.30 or 0.00554097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31,095.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.85 or 0.01337351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00047233 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002481 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,635,489 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

