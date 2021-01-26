BitcoinZ Hits 1-Day Volume of $45,111.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $654,630.86 and $45,111.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00267603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00100433 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00032946 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

