BitForex Token Hits Market Capitalization of $14.56 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and $536,201.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitForex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00068834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.98 or 0.00826696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.88 or 0.04391451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017512 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,262,865,204 tokens. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Token Trading

BitForex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

