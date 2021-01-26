Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.57. 912,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 569,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $884.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $393,999.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,626.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 13,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $470,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,223 shares of company stock worth $3,899,618.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

