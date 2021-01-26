Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Reaches $2.98 on Exchanges (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00009462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $113.27 million and approximately $178,361.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

