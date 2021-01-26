Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Critical Survey

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.10 -$28.60 million N/A N/A Till Capital $160,000.00 94.70 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Capital Reinsurance beats Till Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

