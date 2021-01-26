BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th.

ZAG stock opened at C$16.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.70. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$14.00 and a one year high of C$17.15.

