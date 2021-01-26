BMO Capital Markets Boosts TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $105.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

TFII opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

