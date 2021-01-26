BoatPilot Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,703.00 (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 52.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded 87.1% lower against the US dollar. BoatPilot Token has a market capitalization of $23,338.00 and approximately $1,703.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00053134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00127505 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00282006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00069886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037248 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io.

BoatPilot Token Token Trading

BoatPilot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoatPilot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.