Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

