Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

