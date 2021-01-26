BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. FMR LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 109.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 860,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 199.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 735,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BorgWarner by 108.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 714,884 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,021,000 after acquiring an additional 467,016 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

