Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Boston Properties updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.57 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.53-1.57 EPS.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 878,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,405. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

