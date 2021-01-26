Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-1.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.62. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.57 EPS.

Shares of BXP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. 878,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,405. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

